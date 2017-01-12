Come listen to Ward Davis' stories at...

Come listen to Ward Davis' stories at The ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

The Arkansas native who currently lives near Nashville, Tennessee, started out his career as a singer, but soon found another voice inside him - his lyrics. And in just the last few years, his words have been taking off, and are quickly gaining attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selina Stewart Seabrooks 18 hr listen up 3
Snow Danger With Open Schools 18 hr I used to be someone 17
Miranda vs Miley 20 hr Butterface 3
Obamas farewell speech 20 hr Snope 3
Nashville Schools Wed haha 6
Poll what do you think about miranda lambert (May '11) Wed The real Greg 8
beb Wed nunia 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC