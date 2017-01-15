Clarksville Police handle multiple calls Saturday night/Sunday morning
Clarksville Police nightshift patrol officers were kept busy Saturday night and Sunday morning with numerous calls-for-service that included vandalism with a firearm and a vehicle crashing into a house. Officers investigated a report of shots fired around Paddock Place Apartments on Union Hall Road at 9:25pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WSMV Chris Miller
|4 hr
|thurston howell V
|9
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|1-big-mama
|20
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|i peed my pants
|12
|Women smokers
|13 hr
|I used to be someone
|24
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|Sat
|jack n off
|15
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|Sat
|dama rey
|81
|Unless You Repent ( YOU WILL BE SORRY)
|Sat
|I used to be someone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC