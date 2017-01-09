Clarksville City Saver Coupon Book go...

Clarksville City Saver Coupon Book goes on sale January 13th

10 hrs ago

For the seventh consecutive year, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and the CMC Education Foundation have partnered to sponsor the City Saver Education Funding Campaign that will run from January 13th - February 10th, 2017. Last year's campaign raised over $200,000 for local schools and the CMC Education Foundation, with a total of $1.2 million raised over the past six years.

