CFI Raising Driver Pay

CFI Raising Driver Pay

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

CFI, the truckload division of the former Con-way Freight, raised driver pay this month 2 cents per mile and announced the purchase of 626 new Kenworth tractors. TFI International , formerly known as TransForce Inc. and which ranks No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Caseygirl 814 29 min Curious 1
Rebecca Schleicher 6 hr Big Red 5
Snow Danger With Open Schools 13 hr I used to be someone 24
Obamas farewell speech 13 hr Mom 10
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 15 hr Sluder 824
Unless You Repent ( YOU WILL BE SORRY) 15 hr I used to be someone 2
WSMV Chris Miller 19 hr John S 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,788 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC