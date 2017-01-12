CFI Raising Driver Pay
CFI, the truckload division of the former Con-way Freight, raised driver pay this month 2 cents per mile and announced the purchase of 626 new Kenworth tractors. TFI International , formerly known as TransForce Inc. and which ranks No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseygirl 814
|29 min
|Curious
|1
|Rebecca Schleicher
|6 hr
|Big Red
|5
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|13 hr
|I used to be someone
|24
|Obamas farewell speech
|13 hr
|Mom
|10
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|Sluder
|824
|Unless You Repent ( YOU WILL BE SORRY)
|15 hr
|I used to be someone
|2
|WSMV Chris Miller
|19 hr
|John S
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC