Bomb threats made to Jewish centers i...

Bomb threats made to Jewish centers in several states

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Bomb threats targeted Jewish community centers in several states, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the threats were linked, authorities said Monday. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokeswoman Amanda Hils said in an email that the agency was aware of the threats and its field divisions were ready to assist state and local law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Currey 1 hr Guess once more 9
Nashville Schools 2 hr I used to be someone 5
Snow Danger With Open Schools 3 hr I used to be someone 9
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 12 hr Alexandriawhite 24
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 22 hr Eat A Peach 10
Chrish Lombard 23 hr Doc 2
Kerry Underwood ( DECEIVED ) REPENT Sun Inquisitor 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC