Bluegrass fans agree on The Special Consensus
Bluegrass legends The Special Consensus return to Portarlington next week, for a night of toe-tapping music in the surroundings of the Anvil Inn. Twenty years ago in 1997 The Special Consensus made a stop in Portarlington on their first Irish tour.
