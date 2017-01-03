All you need to know about what's com...

All you need to know about what's coming up at the McMillan Theatre this month

Read more: This is The West Country

THE TEMPEST: The Royal Shakespeare Company will be Live at the McMillan Theatre in Bridgwater with a production of The Tempest January features The Royal Shakespeare Company Live: The Tempest, West End vs. Broadway, The McMillan Sessions, The Unravelling Wilburys, and David Walliams's The First Hippo on the Moon. Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero in this production of The Tempest, directed by artistic director Gregory Doran.

