All Safe After Train Derails in Danville

16 hrs ago

Around 1:30 Monday afternoon a southbound CSX train collided with another stopped train near East Liberty Lane in Danville, causing a total of six cars from the two trains to derail. Those who live in the area where the accident took place say this is the first time they've ever seen an incident like this happen.

Comments made yesterday: 35,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,314

