Airline Issue Weather Waivers This WeekendThursday, January...

With winter weather hitting this week, Delta Air Lines is being proactive, and says it's issuing waivers for this weekend at airports across the southeast...including the Nashville airport... to keep you from getting stranded. Delta says you can get a refund for the unused portion of your ticket if your flight gets canceled or has a 90 minute delay or more... and that you can make a one-time change to your ticket without a fee even if the flight was not canceled.

