After short hiatus, Lady Antebellum is back with new music

In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, the members of Lady Antebellum, from left, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley pose in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning vocal group released a new single, "You Look Good," Thursday, Jan. 19, from their forthcoming album "Heart Break," which comes out on June 9. less In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, the members of Lady Antebellum, from left, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley pose in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.