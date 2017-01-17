a Voicea finalist Josh Gallagher leans on wife Lindsey: Ita s not a Make Believea
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Wright Photography Josh Gallagher and Lindsey Miller were married Oct. 8, 2016, at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona, where Lindsey attended church while she was growing up. The summer before the wedding, Josh spent weeks in Los Angeles taping the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alamo tennessee
|37 min
|Knowing at bells
|5
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|59 min
|ThomasA
|16
|Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|64
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Obamas farewell speech
|2 hr
|hehehe
|18
|Women smokers
|2 hr
|hehehe
|31
|Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect
|2 hr
|Tn Guy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC