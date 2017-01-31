4 hurt in helicopter crash during training at Fort Campbell
A post statement said the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday during training. The helicopter is a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st Airborne Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WZEZ Returns To Nashville
|45 min
|Billyt
|1
|Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!!
|2 hr
|Tell em
|5
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Toby
|19
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|2 hr
|Mom
|28
|CPS pain specialisty
|3 hr
|Wtf
|4
|Negroes and crime
|12 hr
|I used to be someone
|39
|why is trump whining
|12 hr
|I used to be someone
|19
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC