4 hurt in helicopter crash during tra...

4 hurt in helicopter crash during training at Fort Campbell

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A post statement said the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday during training. The helicopter is a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st Airborne Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WZEZ Returns To Nashville 45 min Billyt 1
Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!! 2 hr Tell em 5
Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12) 2 hr Toby 19
megan barry liberal hypocrite 2 hr Mom 28
CPS pain specialisty 3 hr Wtf 4
Negroes and crime 12 hr I used to be someone 39
why is trump whining 12 hr I used to be someone 19
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,399 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC