1 in custody after police pursuit ends at Nashville airport
One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the terminal at Nashville International Airport early Wednesday morning. Metro police told News 2 an officer initiated a traffic stop after the car was seen driving on Donelson Pike with a flat tire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My kids college fund
|16 min
|Gene
|2
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Harley15
|16
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|1 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|Obamas farewell speech
|3 hr
|lol
|11
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|3 hr
|lol
|25
|Women smokers
|3 hr
|lol
|28
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|Robin
|191
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC