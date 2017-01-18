1 in custody after police pursuit end...

1 in custody after police pursuit ends at Nashville airport

One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the terminal at Nashville International Airport early Wednesday morning. Metro police told News 2 an officer initiated a traffic stop after the car was seen driving on Donelson Pike with a flat tire.

