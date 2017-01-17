1 in 3 Adults Diagnosed With Asthma May Not Have It: Study
Researchers in Canada said that of more than 600 adults diagnosed with asthma, one-third did not have the disease based on objective tests. Eighty percent of those people had been taking asthma drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WSMV Chris Miller
|2 hr
|Noodles
|12
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Desireeyates
|27
|Women smokers
|Mon
|ThomasA
|27
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|14
|Is Google Fiber Guilty Of Digital Redlining?
|Sun
|Mouse
|1
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|Sun
|1-big-mama
|20
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|Jan 14
|jack n off
|15
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC