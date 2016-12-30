Working the Room: Pat Shea's festive send-off
Working the Room features business and networking photos from across Nashville. Today's edition, available in the slideshow with this story, features YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee's open house for outgoing CEO Pat Shea, Adventure Science Center's event to construct landmark replicas from London and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need to find an apt
|17 hr
|CarrieFisherr
|2
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|ChrisT
|817
|Rudy Kalis pushed out
|20 hr
|Donnie
|10
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville?
|21 hr
|Zane B
|95
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|Fri
|KimberlyLampley
|22
|New to town
|Thu
|Ashley
|1
|Dawn Davenport
|Thu
|Zane B
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC