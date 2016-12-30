Working the Room: Pat Shea's festive ...

Working the Room: Pat Shea's festive send-off

Working the Room features business and networking photos from across Nashville. Today's edition, available in the slideshow with this story, features YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee's open house for outgoing CEO Pat Shea, Adventure Science Center's event to construct landmark replicas from London and more.

