Woman stabbed after texting dispute

Woman stabbed after texting dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Http

A woman was stabbed at her Virginia Street home Wednesday morning after a dispute with her attacker over a text message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? 5 hr John S 91
Metro police officer B.Campbell is hot 12 hr Cop Lover 1
Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16) 15 hr a y I 10
Where are the older single men 15 hr Trust Jesus 93
baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ... 21 hr lol 42
Alamo tennessee Sat Kyle 4
Freemasons of Nashville Sat Shriner 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,920

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC