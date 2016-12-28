With debate over a Nashville stadium looming, a look around Major...
As the Nashville Major League Soccer Organizing Committee readies to submit its application for a franchise by MLS's Jan. 31 deadline, one of the most important things it must figure out is where the franchise would play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need to find an apt
|2 hr
|AlmostHomeless
|1
|Orlando fl in 2017
|5 hr
|Justfun
|4
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Blackrose
|815
|Dawn Davenport
|6 hr
|Zane B
|1
|Where are the older single men
|8 hr
|I used to be someone
|96
|Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|clarify
|7
|the real truth about the jews
|9 hr
|hehehe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC