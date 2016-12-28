With debate over a Nashville stadium ...

With debate over a Nashville stadium looming, a look around Major...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

As the Nashville Major League Soccer Organizing Committee readies to submit its application for a franchise by MLS's Jan. 31 deadline, one of the most important things it must figure out is where the franchise would play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need to find an apt 2 hr AlmostHomeless 1
Orlando fl in 2017 5 hr Justfun 4
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 6 hr Blackrose 815
Dawn Davenport 6 hr Zane B 1
Where are the older single men 8 hr I used to be someone 96
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 9 hr clarify 7
the real truth about the jews 9 hr hehehe 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,973 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC