Wildfire 45 mins ago 12:14 p.m.Services set for Memphis couple killed in Gatlinburg fire

The Summers family includes Jon and Janet Summers and their three sons - Branson and twins Wesley and Jared. Photo Credit: Family photo Jon and Janet Summers, the Memphis couple killed in the Gatlinburg wildfire in late November, will be remembered at a celebration of life service Jan. 28 in Nashville, according to a family member's post Friday on a Facebook page set up for the Summers family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.