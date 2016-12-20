Tuesday's Dump & Chase: Shoot Out FTW
Predators solve road, shootout woes vs. Flyers Rinne really had a great game. No way the Preds even sniff overtime without his play in net.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
