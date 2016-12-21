TN photographer captures striking pic...

TN photographer captures striking pictures of the 'Voices of Gatlinburg'

18 hrs ago

GATLINBURG, TN A Nashville, TN photographer hopes to inspire others to help those who lost their homes in the Gatlinburg fire in November. A wildfire that claimed 14 lives and thousands of homes and businesses in Gatlinburg gave photographer Jeremy Cowart an idea to help the people in the area.

