The Frazier Band Returns To Clyde's On Main Jan. 20
John Frazier, recently honored to be awarded one of the "Best Instrumentalists of 2016" by the "Nashville Scene", is returning to Clyde's on Main with Restless Leg String Band on Jan. 20. The show starts at 10 p.m. and is for ages 21 and older.
