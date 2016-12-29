The Frazier Band Returns To Clyde's O...

The Frazier Band Returns To Clyde's On Main Jan. 20

23 hrs ago

John Frazier, recently honored to be awarded one of the "Best Instrumentalists of 2016" by the "Nashville Scene", is returning to Clyde's on Main with Restless Leg String Band on Jan. 20. The show starts at 10 p.m. and is for ages 21 and older.

