TDOT worker dies from injuries after being struck on I-40 in Nashville

The Tennessee Department of Transportation worker critically wounded on Christmas Eve after being struck by a car on I-40 has died. A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that James "J.R." Rogers died on Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. at the hospital.

