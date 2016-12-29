Tdot Help Operator James Rogers Dies From Christmas Eve Injuries
Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP Operator James Rogers has died of complications resulting from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist on Dec. 24. Mr. Rogers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on I-40 at mile marker 221 in Davidson County.
