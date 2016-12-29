Tdot Help Operator James Rogers Dies ...

Tdot Help Operator James Rogers Dies From Christmas Eve Injuries

18 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP Operator James Rogers has died of complications resulting from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist on Dec. 24. Mr. Rogers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on I-40 at mile marker 221 in Davidson County.

