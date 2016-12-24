Saturday's Dump & Chase: PK Does it A...

Saturday's Dump & Chase: PK Does it Again

PK has done it yet again in Nashville by surprising a few kids with sickle cell anemia with a day they will never forget. The Predators brought PK in to bring notoriety to the Predators, but they also brought him in because of the wonderful things he does off the ice.

