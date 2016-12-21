Red Porch Kid Launches His "Rocketship"
Red Porch Kid is the moniker of Michael Stovall, a musician/producer based in Nashville, TN. His forthcoming album Rocketship, due out January 27th of 2017 is already turning heads and piquing ears - as his low-key approach to ambient Americana is making an incredible first-impression.
