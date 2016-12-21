PPI cuts risk of warfarin-related upper GI bleeding

For patients beginning warfarin therapy, proton pump inhibitor co-therapy is associated with reduced risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding, according to a study published in the December issue of Gastroenterology . Wayne A. Ray, Ph.D., of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn., and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study of patients in Tennessee Medicaid and the 5 percent National Medicare Sample.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.