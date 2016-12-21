PPI cuts risk of warfarin-related upper GI bleeding
For patients beginning warfarin therapy, proton pump inhibitor co-therapy is associated with reduced risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding, according to a study published in the December issue of Gastroenterology . Wayne A. Ray, Ph.D., of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn., and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study of patients in Tennessee Medicaid and the 5 percent National Medicare Sample.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville?
|5 hr
|John S
|91
|Metro police officer B.Campbell is hot
|12 hr
|Cop Lover
|1
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|a y I
|10
|Where are the older single men
|15 hr
|Trust Jesus
|93
|baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ...
|21 hr
|lol
|42
|Alamo tennessee
|Sat
|Kyle
|4
|Freemasons of Nashville
|Sat
|Shriner
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC