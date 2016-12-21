Police department Issue Warming Tuesd...

Police department Issue Warming Tuesday, December 27(Nashville,...

20 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

Now that you've opened all the presents... come the reminders from police! The Gallatin Police Department has put out a statement saying, "Nothing says PLEASE COME BREAK INTO MY HOUSE like a bunch of boxes from big ticket items on the curb." Make sure you break down boxes and place them INSIDE your trashcan.

Nashville, TN

