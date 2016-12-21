Pink Gala returns for New Year's Eve ...

Pink Gala returns for New Year's Eve celebration

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Williamson Herald

Dubbed Franklin's Best New Year's Eve party, the third annual Pink Gala returns after a four-year hiatus. Featuring an evening of fine dining, a variety of adult beverages, dancing, a silent auction and fellowship until well after the ball drops at midnight, the black-tie optional event will be held in Liberty Hall at the Factory in Franklin on Dec. 31. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event benefits the Breast Health Center at Williamson Medical Center and honors Rebecca Evans, the mother of Kelly Spalding, who owns Kelly Spalding Designs in Franklin and is organizing the event.

