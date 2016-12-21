NSA watchdog on leave in whistleblowe...

NSA watchdog on leave in whistleblower case

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Allegations of retaliation against a whistleblower at the National Security Agency have left its top watchdog fighting for his job, according to an intelligence official and another individual familiar with the case. The case could offer some credence to Edward Snowden's claim that he could not have reported the government's domestic surveillance program without facing reprisals.

