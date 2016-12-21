Nicole Kidman 'barely knew' Keith Urban when they married
The Australian actress met the singer in 2005 at G'Day L.A., a Hollywood event honoring Australians, and they quickly married in 2006, with Nicole explaining they had to get to know each other throughout their ten-year marriage as they "barely" knew each other on their wedding day. According to Mail Online, during an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly magazine, Nicole admitted "everyone thought it was a huge mistake."
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville?
|5 hr
|John S
|91
|Metro police officer B.Campbell is hot
|12 hr
|Cop Lover
|1
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|a y I
|10
|Where are the older single men
|15 hr
|Trust Jesus
|93
|baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ...
|21 hr
|lol
|42
|Alamo tennessee
|Sat
|Kyle
|4
|Freemasons of Nashville
|Sat
|Shriner
|3
