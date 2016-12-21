Nicole Kidman 'barely knew' Keith Urban when they married

The Australian actress met the singer in 2005 at G'Day L.A., a Hollywood event honoring Australians, and they quickly married in 2006, with Nicole explaining they had to get to know each other throughout their ten-year marriage as they "barely" knew each other on their wedding day. According to Mail Online, during an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly magazine, Nicole admitted "everyone thought it was a huge mistake."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.