Nebraska Football: Langsdorf Looks to Plate Husker Masterpiece
For the uninitiated, cooks are given mystery baskets containing ingredients from the fairly average to the out of the ordinary . They must use all of these items to create a delicious course for the judges to viciously rip apart with their taste buds and the results can be rathercreative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Husker Corner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I just moved to nashville. i need some junky fr... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Mg2g29
|7
|looking for Trannys (Aug '12)
|8 hr
|Catman
|34
|Groucho Marx ??
|13 hr
|Comeback Ron
|1
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Sid
|14
|George Currey
|Mon
|Big G
|2
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville?
|Mon
|James
|93
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Viewer
|79
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC