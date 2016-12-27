Nebraska Football: Langsdorf Looks to...

Nebraska Football: Langsdorf Looks to Plate Husker Masterpiece

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Husker Corner

For the uninitiated, cooks are given mystery baskets containing ingredients from the fairly average to the out of the ordinary . They must use all of these items to create a delicious course for the judges to viciously rip apart with their taste buds and the results can be rathercreative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Husker Corner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I just moved to nashville. i need some junky fr... (Jan '14) 1 hr Mg2g29 7
looking for Trannys (Aug '12) 8 hr Catman 34
Groucho Marx ?? 13 hr Comeback Ron 1
Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16) Mon Sid 14
George Currey Mon Big G 2
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? Mon James 93
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) Mon Viewer 79
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC