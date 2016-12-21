Nashville's New Year's Eve Events, plus Live-Stream link! Thursday,...

The Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight New Year's Eve celebration in Nashville kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 4 with live music, leading up to Keith Urban's performance at 11pm, and the music note drop at midnight. Our Media Partner News2 has put together a list of links to the schedule, road closures, parking information and where to watch online to see the music note drop at midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.