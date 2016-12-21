Nashville's New Year's Eve Events, pl...

Nashville's New Year's Eve Events, plus Live-Stream link! Thursday,...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

The Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight New Year's Eve celebration in Nashville kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 4 with live music, leading up to Keith Urban's performance at 11pm, and the music note drop at midnight. Our Media Partner News2 has put together a list of links to the schedule, road closures, parking information and where to watch online to see the music note drop at midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dawn Davenport 4 hr Zane B 3
Angela 5 hr Been done dirty_p... 1
Where are the older single men 9 hr clarify 97
I need to find an apt Wed AlmostHomeless 1
Orlando fl in 2017 Wed Justfun 4
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Wed Blackrose 815
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) Wed clarify 7
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC