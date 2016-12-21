Nashville's New Year's Eve Events, plus Live-Stream link! Thursday,...
The Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight New Year's Eve celebration in Nashville kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 4 with live music, leading up to Keith Urban's performance at 11pm, and the music note drop at midnight. Our Media Partner News2 has put together a list of links to the schedule, road closures, parking information and where to watch online to see the music note drop at midnight.
