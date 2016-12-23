Nashville ad agency creates fake company to spread holiday cheer
Drones that hang your Christmas tree lights and an automatic gift wrapper: these are just some of the wacky Christmas gadgets Premier Holiday Solutions has drummed up for the holidays.
