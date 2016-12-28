Memorial held for missing woman found...

Memorial held for missing woman found dead in Nashville

An employee found the 27-year-old dead at a trash disposal site in South Nashville last Wednesday morning. Detectives believe her body came from a dumpster near the West End apartment complex where she was last seen.

