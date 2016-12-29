Longtime Nashville tourism attraction...

Longtime Nashville tourism attraction sold

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre - the live entertainment venue that's been operating in Bellevue for decades - has been sold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need to find an apt 9 hr AlmostHomeless 1
Orlando fl in 2017 13 hr Justfun 4
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 13 hr Blackrose 815
Dawn Davenport 13 hr Zane B 1
Where are the older single men 15 hr I used to be someone 96
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 17 hr clarify 7
the real truth about the jews 17 hr hehehe 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC