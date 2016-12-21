Kelsea Ballerni gets engaged

The 23-year-old country singer was proposed to on Christmas Day by her boyfriend of just nine months, Morgan Evans, who popped the question while the blonde beauty was burning food. Sharing the romantic moment on Instagram, she wrote: "This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.