Kelsea Ballerni gets engaged

Kelsea Ballerni gets engaged

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 23-year-old country singer was proposed to on Christmas Day by her boyfriend of just nine months, Morgan Evans, who popped the question while the blonde beauty was burning food. Sharing the romantic moment on Instagram, she wrote: "This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 1 hr Aaaaa 6
Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!! 2 hr Rachel 1
I just moved to nashville. i need some junky fr... (Jan '14) 5 hr Mg2g29 7
looking for Trannys (Aug '12) 11 hr Catman 34
Groucho Marx ?? 17 hr Comeback Ron 1
Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16) Mon Sid 14
George Currey Mon Big G 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC