Kelly Clarkson dreams of starring in White Christmas remake
Kelly Clarkson is desperate to get involved in the live TV musical trend by playing her dream role in a remake of White Christmas. The Grammy-winning singer was performing a holiday show in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday when she expressed her long time dream of appearing in a remake of White Christmas, calling the 1954 classic her "favourite Christmas movie".
