Keith Urban to headline free Nashville show on New Year's Eve
The Australian star's New Year's Eve gig at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, which will feature support from rockers Styx and Charlie Worsham, was announced late on Thursday . "I actually love playing on New Year's Eve," the singer says.
