Investor plans Green Hills office bui...

Investor plans Green Hills office building

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Nashville real estate investor is working on plans for a high-end office building in Green Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rudy Kalis pushed out 2 min Donnie 10
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? 1 hr Zane B 95
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 4 hr Dead Gods 816
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 7 hr KimberlyLampley 22
New to town 8 hr Ashley 1
Dawn Davenport 14 hr Zane B 3
Angela 14 hr Been done dirty_p... 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,945

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC