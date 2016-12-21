Good People expands into Georgia, marking distribution into fourth state
Alabama's largest brewery announced Tuesday it will begin distributing in Georgia the third week of January, starting with Atlanta. Good People Brewing first expanded out of Alabama in February when it began selling in Nashville, Tennessee.
