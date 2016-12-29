Good-bye 2016: Notable people lost th...

Good-bye 2016: Notable people lost this year

18 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Death claimed transcendent political figures in 2016, including Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, but it also took away royals of a different sort: kings of pop music, from Prince and David Bowie to George Michael, and a princess of pop culture, actress Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. Other artists and entertainers who died in 2016 included author Harper Lee, conductor Pierre Boulez, musicians Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard, Maurice White, Frank Sinatra Jr. and Phife Dawg, and actors Gene Wilder, Abe Vigoda, Florence Henderson, Alan Rickman, Robert Vaughn, Garry Shandling, Doris Roberts, Alan Thicke, Fyvush Finkel and Anton Yelchin.

