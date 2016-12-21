Federated Music Clubs of Nashville performs holiday recital at Morning Pointe of Brentwood
The Federated Music Clubs of Nashville performed a seasonal sing-a-long for the seniors at Morning Pointe of Brentwood. Barbara Hildebrand, leader of the music group, brought her music teacher friends and their students to bring the joy of holiday music to the residents.
