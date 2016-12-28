Fast-growing grocer picks East Nashvi...

Fast-growing grocer picks East Nashville for next location

12 min ago

An East Nashville mixed-use development proposed by H.G. Hill Realty Co. is set to include a Sprouts Farmers Market.

Nashville, TN

