Couple Married 63 Years Dies Hours Apart
Trent Winstead, 88, was first admitted to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital on December 5 with kidney failure and though his wife Dolores, 83, accompanied him perfectly healthy, she suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage while there. Trent "died of a broken heart" hours after his wife died, his daughter Sheryl told the Washington Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!!
|1 hr
|You are fired
|2
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville?
|6 hr
|Pork chop mayor
|94
|School super and Phil Williams
|6 hr
|Happy james
|3
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|Happy ending
|80
|Rudy Kalis pushed out
|6 hr
|Insurance guru
|9
|Denis Ferrier fired?
|6 hr
|Insurance guru
|16
|Where to find Tech sales jobs?
|6 hr
|Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC