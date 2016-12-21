Couple Married 63 Years Dies Hours Apart

Trent Winstead, 88, was first admitted to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital on December 5 with kidney failure and though his wife Dolores, 83, accompanied him perfectly healthy, she suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage while there. Trent "died of a broken heart" hours after his wife died, his daughter Sheryl told the Washington Post .

