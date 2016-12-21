Country icon Tanya Tucker comes to Mi...

Country icon Tanya Tucker comes to Mission

Friday Dec 23

Thanks to a voice filled with sass and soul, Tucker has paved a path through country music and beyond, achieving incredible longevity. From the signature classics Delta Dawn and What's Your Mama's Name to the top 10 track Can I See You Tonight, Tucker has proven to be timeless.

