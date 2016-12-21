BOA narrowly passes comprehensive plan

BOA narrowly passes comprehensive plan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A new comprehensive plan the city has spent more than $150,000 and nearly 18 months to develop narrowly survived a Starkville Board of Aldermen vote Tuesday evening at City Hall. Aldermen voted 4-3 to approve the comprehensive plan, following about two hours of intense discussion among board members and a barrage of citizen comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the older single men 5 hr What a woman likes 89
Freemasons of Nashville 7 hr Shriner 3
Women smokers 17 hr ThomasA 18
baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ... Fri Justshutup 41
Zooskool Fri Miss K9 3
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? Thu nutzaplente 90
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) Wed Jamal 78
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC