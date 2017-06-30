Education News
Luke Fatheree and Carlee Phillips recently received monetary awards from Texarkana Masonic Lodge 341. Fatheree received the Oscar N. Brooks Memorial Scholarship, and Phillips received the Claude J. Collins Memorial Scholarship.
