Body found in Missouri lake believed to be missing SWAR woman

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

No official confirmation has been made at this time, but authorities believe the body found is Whitney McDonald, 31, of Nashville, Arkansas, according to the Branson Police Department. "I cannot imagine the pain and sorrow the families have been experiencing over the loss of their loved ones while visiting Branson," said Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins, in a news release.

