RSD puts new facility on hold

The Russellville School Board decided to put a multi-purpose indoor facility on hold and approved several consent items and policies during a recent meeting. Chris Cloud, board president, explained because of unexpected additional staffing requirements, the board agreed to put the indoor multi-purpose facility on hold for the time being.

