Man found not guilty of drug possession

May 18, 2017 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Howard County jury issued a not-guilty verdict Wednesday regarding the possession of 62 pounds of processed marijuana found during a traffic stop in January. Joseph Sauls Jr., 58, of Kansas was found not guilty by the jury in the Howard County Circuit Court in Nashville, Ark.

