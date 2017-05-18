Man found not guilty of drug possession
A Howard County jury issued a not-guilty verdict Wednesday regarding the possession of 62 pounds of processed marijuana found during a traffic stop in January. Joseph Sauls Jr., 58, of Kansas was found not guilty by the jury in the Howard County Circuit Court in Nashville, Ark.
